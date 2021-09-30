(Shenandoah)-- The 2021 Nishnabotna Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet will take place this Saturday.
Event Organizer Roger McQueen dropped by the KMA Morning Show yesterday (9-29) to discuss the plans for the banquet.
"This will be this Saturday at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge," McQueen said. "We usually do a banquet every year. It's our major fundraiser. Doors will open at 5. We'll eat at around 6:00. We have silent auction items, a live auction, and what we call a gun tier sale, where you can buy tickets for different levels of guns."
McQueen noted that southwest Iowa is a prime spot for duck hunters.
"We're in a pretty good spot, in southwest Iowa, for duck hunting," McQueen continued. "So, we want to do everything we can do to promote this (event) and raise money because we want to keep the ducks. We want to keep the waterfowl, and we want to keep the wetlands so we can pass this on down, this duck hunting experience."
For more information, you can search for the Nishnabotna Ducks Unlimited page on Facebook. You can hear the full interview with McQueen below.