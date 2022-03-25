(Clarinda) -- Page County's planned renovations at its annex building have hit a snag.
At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors was expected to open and potentially approve a bid for work needed at the county's annex building. However, no bids for constructing an elevator shaft were returned by the March 14th deadline. Supervisor Chuck Morris says he had reached out to a handful of contractors, some of whom had expressed some interest in the project.
"I've got a list from Miller and a list from Akin, I talked to more than a half dozen contractors, just to look and call the office if they were interested," Morris said. "Some of them indicated it might be tough, but they would think about it. So I mean, I think we should re-let bids and see if we can get some bids on it."
Additionally, Morris says the rebidding of the project could complicate when they want a separate company to remove asbestos from the proposed lift location.
"The lift work is going to require some abatement of asbestos, and we have a firm that we've got some folks on that could get it done before they leave on a longer job in western Nebraska," Morris said. "I know we'll have to re-let bids but what's the board's play here, do we go ahead and get the asbestos done or tell him that we're going to wait."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong advised the board to wait until a contractor has been secured for the lift construction.
The board decided to reopen the bid-letting process with a due date of April 29th to grant additional time for bidders. Supervisor Jacob Holmes also suggested pushing the completion date further back from October 1st due to continuing uncertainties with supply costs.
"Materials have went crazy again, just absolutely crazy," Holmes said. "I had a guy come in to the Menards at seventh-sixteenths for a board sheet of plywood, OSB, it was like $60. It should be like $7-10, so it's insane."
The board ultimately settled on December 1st as the construction completion date. Morris says he would reach out to the asbestos removal company, while Armstrong added he could reach out to contractors on the west side of the county about the annex project.