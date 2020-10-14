(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs police officer has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in a shooting incident last month.
The Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed against Officer John Kuebler in connection with an incident in the Council Bluffs Walmart parking lot September 18th. An investigation determined Kuebler fired a shot from his handgun while being dragged several feet by an SUV driven 29-year-old Ian James Lybarger of Omaha.
Prior to the shooting, Kuebler and another officer had approached Kuebler, who had been identified as an alleged drug dealer. The suspect ignored the Kuebler's orders to stop and entered his SUV. The officer smashed through the vehicle's window with his club in an attempt to stop Lybarger from speeding away, but to no avail. Kuebler then fired a round from his gun. The bullet struck the vehicle, but not the suspect. Kuebler was later treated for injuries.
In his conclusion, County Attorney Matt Wilber rules that Kuebler reasonably believed that deadly force was necessary to defend others from "deadly force being used--or to be imminently used--by Lybarger." Wilber states Lybarger was in the process of accelerating at a high rate of speed toward members of the general public who were in harm's way. He says Kuebler reasonably believed that Lybarger posed a risk of death or serious injury to those individuals.
Lybarger escaped from the scene, only to be apprehended a week later following a high speed chase that began in Red Oak, traveled through Page County, and ended in Atchison County. The suspect is charged with assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury, and leaving the scene of a person injury accident. He's currently being held in the Fremont County Jail.