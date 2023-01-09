(Des Moines) -- No official rulings have been made in a lawsuit against Page County regarding wind energy following a hearing Friday afternoon.
Court records indicate Judge Robert W. Pratt, who presides over the case, chose to reserve a ruling on four motions discussed during the hearing. Those motions included a motion from the county and Invenergy to dismiss the case, a motion to remand the case back to state court from the plaintiffs, and a motion from Jacob Holmes, who has sought his own legal counsel, to join the plaintiff's motion to remand. However, Lawyer Shawn Shearer, who serves as co-counsel for the plaintiffs, tells KMA News they hope to quickly revert the case back to why they filed a 116-page petition. This includes what they say was a lack of public input and effort to review and revise a wind energy ordinance put in place by a 3-0 vote back in October 2019.
"That went on through 2020 and 2021 and eventually the minutes show the board said they were going to wait for a solid proposal to be submitted," said Shearer. "Then in light of the solid new proposal we can amendments to the regulations within the ordinance."
However, after Invenergy submitted a permit application in March 2022 for the Shenandoah Hills wind project, Shearer says minutes from the board meetings indicate the board said they could not make any adjustments to Invenergy's proposal due to it following the current regulations.
Invenergy, or Shenandoah Hills as they are labeled in the lawsuit, was granted a motion to intervene in the case late last year. Shearer says they have taken the legal position drawn from section nine of the current wind ordinance that states all other regulations contrary to the ordinance are repealed.
"That anything contrary to what's in the wind ordinance, they do not have to comply with, which is exactly what we plead in the petition," he said. "That the board has wrongfully delegated to Shenandoah Hills the ability to avoid complying with any other ordinance of Page County now or adopted here after."
Shearer also alleges the ordinance lacks information on how the county would enforce specific regulations such as noise levels. He says there are several ways the case could move forward depending on the judge's ruling.
"Number one is we would move into the discovery phase where we would start to subpoena documents and do depositions, and that type of thing," said Shearer. "If for some reason our claims are dismissed, the next step would be to appeal to the 8th Circuit (Court of Appeals)."
However, one fallout from the hearing is an order from the federal judge for Invenergy to file a brief providing more details on the application and construction process for the project after Shearer says there was some ambiguity on what exactly the board's 2-1 approval signified back in August.
"None of us have had a good answer for the judge when he asked 'how exactly would you describe what happened on August 2nd,'" Shearer explained. "Our position is that that's a fat question and that's why we need to discuss it, which the other's say is a final decision that the court shouldn't question. So, I think what the court is going through in asking for that is trying to determine which way to go."
However, Shearer says they remain confident in their arguments about why the case should be remanded back to state court, where it was originally filed. Following a change in the county board's makeup, the county had also filed a notice of consent to bring the case back to state court. Lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney representing the county have not responded to a request for comment at the time of this reporting.