(Shenandoah) -- Fire officials aren't saying much about a structure fire in Page County late Sunday evening.
Firefighters from Shenandoah and Coin were among those called to the scene of a house fire shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 230th Street and G Avenue, about 7 miles south of Shenandoah. In a statement, Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall says the investigation has been turned over to The State Fire Marshal Arson and Explosives Bureau and the Page County Sheriff's Office.
Since it's an ongoing investigation, Marshall says no statements will be given by the fire department or any of its personnel pertaining to this event, or its investigation.