(Essex) -- No injuries were reported following a house fire in Essex Tuesday morning.
Essex Fire Chief Todd Franks says firefighters were called to a blaze at 807 Nebraska Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Franks says the homeowners awoke to the sound of smoke detectors and smelled smoke. They were quickly able to evacuate people and pets and shut the door to keep the fire from spreading.
All of the occupants -- including three children and three pets -- were able to escape unharmed. There was minimal water damage reported and smoke damage reported throughout the entire house.
Essex Fire and Rescue was assisted by Page County Emergency Management, Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriff's Office and Shenandoah Rescue. Firefighters were on scene for nearly three hours.