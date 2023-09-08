(Tabor) -- No one was injured when a Clarinda school bus hit the rear of a tow truck in Mills County Thursday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 275 near the 29 mile marker around 8:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2012 Bluebird School Bus, driven by 65-year-old Richard Owens of Clarinda, was southbound on Highway 275 when it hit the left rear corner of the tow truck's flatbed with its front right tire, crossed the center line, and went into the east ditch.
The patrol says the tow truck was performing a tow operation and had its amber warning lights on at the time of the incident. Authorities say the school bus was returning from a sporting event with 14 students on board.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.