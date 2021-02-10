(Clarinda) -- No injuries were reported after a snow plow and truck collided last weekend.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies were called to an accident around 10:50 Saturday morning on Highway 71 approximately seven miles north of Clarinda. An investigation showed a 16-year-old male juvenile from New Market was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 northbound. The driver told authorities he did not see an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow driven by 73-year-old William Curtis York of Essex due to blowing snow.
Neither driver was hurt. Damage to the teen's vehicle was estimated at $10,000, while the snow plow sustained $300 worth of damage. No citations were issued.