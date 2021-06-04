(Glenwood) -- Mills County reached an important milestone this week in the battle against COVID-19.
In its weekly report released Tuesday, Mills County Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus in the county for the first time in more than a year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says several factors are helping the county finally get a handle on the virus.
"We have a 14-day positivity rate of zero," said Lynes. "We have had no new positive cases reported since May 22nd. So, this is a really big benchmark for us. We like to look at where have we been with COVID, where do we stand, and where do we hope to go in the short term."
Lynes says the latest numbers are a far cry from last November, when the county recorded 220 positive cases in one week, with a 14-day positivity rate of around 26%.
"We've been down a long, bumpy ride since then," she said. "But, we have now arrived at the point where we stand right now, with zero new cases to report in the week, which is the first time ever since the start of COVID, and a zero 14-day positivity rate."
Lynes also credits the vaccine availability as another factor working in the county's favor.
"Of course, we have the vaccine, and it's readily available," said Lynes. "In Mills County, we have four different locations where community members can walk in and get the vaccine. Additionally, we have this Ask-A-Nurse line for individuals who are still weighing out the pros and cons, and trying to decide when they want to get a vaccine. We've had a lot of response to that call, where people talk to a trusted health care provider."
However, just under 34% of the county's residents had been fully vaccinated as of earlier this week. Lyne's goal is 100% immunization--and she believes it's achievable.
"I think that the longer time goes by, the more opportunity we have to have discussions around it," she said, "the more opportunity we have for our community members to visit with their doctor to get a recommendation for them personally. So, I think we're having a lot of conversations around it. And, time is on our side, because we continue to have more and more information about how effective the vaccines are."
In addition to the Mills County Public Health office, vaccines are also available at Hy-Vee and Medicap Pharmacies in Glenwood and Kohll's Pharmacy in Malvern. Appointments are available on-line, and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations can contact Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes here: