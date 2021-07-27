(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's fireworks ordinances will remain as is for the time being.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, Mayor Dick Hunt reported that only one council member had gotten back to him following his request for their input on potential changes to the times and dates that fireworks are allowed within city limits. At the council's previous meeting, Hunt said he would like any proposal to come from the council since he is stepping down from the mayor's post at the end of his term this winter.
"I want you councilmen to talk this over with each other--don't break the open meeting law," said Hunt, "then, I want you to get back to me on if you want me to get with Mahlon (Sorensen), with A.J. (Lyman), with the police chief and fire chief before I leave, or if you want to wait before the new person sits in this seat to take up this matter."
Hunt originally made his request after expressing his support for a change in the ordinances in light of numerous complaints following the Fourth of July. Currently, fireworks are allowed July 1st through 3rd until 10 p.m., and July 4th until 11 p.m. During this week's meeting, Hunt says he only heard back from one member of the council.
"I take it that you're just going to wait until after the election," said Hunt. "And that's probably the right thing to do. But, I do have letters that I'll give to the four candidates, so if they have a forum and they want to ask questions, you'll have this information from the veteran's lady."
Councilwoman Rita Gibson was the only member to speak during the meeting. She says she spoke with a few people regarding the current ordinance.
"They said that if we shortened it, at least do the 2nd-4th or maybe not warn the people, just confiscate their fireworks if they aren't following the rules," said Gibson.
Shenandoah had originally allowed fireworks from June 20th-July 8th, but that timeframe was shortened to the current parameters in 2017. Fireworks are also allowed December 31st until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. The citywide and school board elections will take place on November 2nd. In other business, the council tabled a sale of city-owned property at 909 7th Avenue to Monte Moyer. City officials had asked Moyer to attend the meeting to explain his plan, but he was not in attendance. The council also approved an agreement between the city and DA Davidson for advice on a wastewater rate study.