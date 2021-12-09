(Maryville) -- The Nodaway Chorale will perform "Joyous Voices" on Sunday at the Schneider Performing Arts Center.
Music and Executive Director Jim Rash joined the KMA Morning Show earlier this week and revealed what the audience should expect.
Rash says the vocalists are anxious to get back in front of a crowd.
“Well, what you should expect is something joyous happening that's related to our theme joyous voices because holiday music we present annual holiday concerts except last year,” Rash said. “And the music is joyous, but our singers have joyous voices because it's the first time in almost two years, one week short of two years, that we're going to be able to present a live choral concert.
"So, the music and the singers are filled with joy. It's a typical holiday concert a diverse range of music ranging from we have some jazz, traditional pieces, sacred. We have a movie piece in there, and I think it will be very thrilling and perhaps even tears will appear in eyes when we first hear the voices again, singing choral music.”
For Rash, the pandemic meant he was unable to share his work with others, which he loves to do.
“I've sung all my life. But I think what I missed the most was joining with the singers of the Grail, to work on something to take pride in our work to take joy in our work and then be able to share it with listeners who appreciate the music of the season and appreciate choral music,” Rash added. “Our mission is to enhance choral music in our region. And that's what we've worked for Since our founding in 2006. And that's a continued goal for us.”
The best part for those interested is that the cost is as cheap as you can get.
"It's free. Of course, as a nonprofit organization, we always welcome any donations at the door or during the year. The guests are invited to come to the Performing Arts Center,” Rash explained. “We got plenty of parking and to come in and enjoy the music and no cost at all. Just we hope that they are excited to be able to do that.”
Tentative concert selections include well-known compositions such as Alfred Burt's Caroling, Caroling arranged by Greg Gilpin, The First Noel, et in Terra Pax, and A Holiday Sing-Along.
The Nodaway Chorale will also be sharing the stage with the Spectrum Chorus of Maryville High School.
You can catch the performance on Sunday at 2 PM at the Schneider Performance Arts Center in Maryville.
You can hear the full interview with Rash below.