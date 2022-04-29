(Nodaway, MO) -- Spring is in the air, and soon music will be as well.
The Nodaway Chorale is preparing for their spring concert this upcoming Sunday, May 1. The Chorale puts on concerts throughout the year, with two larger productions in the spring and winter. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Nodaway Chorale Music Executive and Director Jim Rash says Sunday's performance will play to the theme of "in the air."
"One of our pieces is 'Lightning' by Northwest Missouri State University alum Greg Gilpin," said Rash. "We're doing the spiritual 'Up Above My Head', 'Dust in the Wind' by the rock group Kansas, 'Aquarius' and 'Let the Sunshine In' from the musical Hair, and 'Over the Rainbow' from the Wizard of Oz plus some other things, but they all tie to things in the air."
Nodaway Chorale was founded in 2006 and is a secular, non-profit community chorus based out of Maryville, Missouri. The Nodaway Chorale consists of singers with an array of experiences. Different ages, styles, and even professions from around Nodaway County and the surrounding area all make up the ensemble. Rash says the special collection of voices is what drew him to the group.
"I love it-- I love mostly being with friends," said Rash. "As our motto says, we are neighbors singing with neighbors for neighbors and that means a lot to me."
The Chorale includes different genres of music from pop to classical. Rash says the diversity of song choice and sound makes their performances more engaging for the audience.
"We present a diverse array of styles of music-- spirituals and classic choral and jazz and Broadway and patriotic and pop music," said Rash. "We want it to appeal to all of our audience, and in doing so it appeals to all of the singers."
Joining the Nodaway Chorale in their performance will be the women's chorus RiverSong from St. Joseph. Sunday's "Music Fills the Air" concert will start at 4PM at the Maryville High School Schneider Performing Arts Center. Admission is free, with a freewill offering available for those who wish to donate. More information can be found online at nodawaychorale.org/events. You can hear the full interview with Nodaway Chorale Music Executive and Director Jim Rash here: