(Maryville) -- The Nodaway Chorale will be starting rehearsal for their spring concert starting Monday night.
Executive director of the Nodaway Chorale, Jim Rash, joined the KMA Morning Show last week to talk about rehearsal and what they will be performing in May.
“Our spring season is beginning,” Rash said. “Our first rehearsal is a Monday, January 31st. And all are welcome who liked to sing for their neighbors and sing with their neighbors. We do not audition. Everybody who wants to sing has a desire in their heart to make good choral music is welcome. We rehearse every Monday night for two hours at the First Christian Church in Maryville.
"And people don't have to be able to read music even because of the way we structure our rehearsals. That's what they learn when they show up every week, is how to sing the music. And we provide listening and learning tracks for them so they can even rehearse in between rehearsals.”
Rash says there are a couple of classics included in the concert.
“The concert we're getting ready for is in May, and the theme this year in the spring is music in the air, and we're gonna have a wide range of genres and styles and music. So traditional, some contemporary, spiritual, and all the pieces have to do with something about the air we have songs about stars and rain and lightning,” Rash continued. “Obviously, we will be doing Somewhere Over the Rainbow because that's in the sky and very well known. And we're singing an arrangement of dust in the wind by the rock group Kansas from back in the late 70s, early 80s.”
Rash says everyone will leave the concert with something they enjoy.
“We have two pieces by Northwest Missouri State alum Greg Gilpin in the concert, and as always, we attempt to present a wide variety so that everybody who attends will have at least one song that they love when they walk out of the concert,” Rash said.
For more information, visit NodawayChorale.org or email Jim Rash at JRash2289@gmail.com.
You can hear the full interview with Rash below.