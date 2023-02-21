(Maryville) -- A joint 911 oversight board in Nodaway County is exploring additional funding and consolidation opportunities for dispatch operations.
In 2019, the board, comprised of representatives from the city of Maryville, the Nodaway County Commissioners, and the Nodaway County Ambulance District, was formed through a memorandum of understanding to consolidate dispatch operations in the county into the Northwest Regional Communications Center. That center is housed at the public safety facility in Maryville and organized under the Maryville Police Department. However, discussions continue to address the current primary funding source for dispatch services, which is currently raised through a landline telephone tax of 15% on each customer's cell phone bill. But, City Manager Grey McDanel tells KMA News those funds have drastically decreased in recent years.
"Just in the last few years, we've seen between a $40-to-50,000 decrease for landlines and that's been decreasing steadily over the last 10 years," said McDanel. "So, it's something that continues to be a revenue issue for dispatch services."
Thus, McDanel says the oversight board has entertained multiple funding opportunities. One is a county-wide sales tax presented at January's board meeting, which could generate between $1.1 million and $1.4 million with either a 3/8-cent or half-cent tax. However, McDanel adds that per state law, 911 operations would have to become independent if they implemented the sales tax, potentially increasing the operation's cost.
"That brings some challenges with the existing setup as currently the 911 dispatch is operated by the city of Maryville in our public safety facility," said McDanel. "So part of the analysis that's occurring right now is how to best manage that independent entity and make sure that the long-term intent of both the city of Maryville and Nodaway County to provide high quality dispatch remains."
Currently, due to the decrease in revenues, McDanel says both the city and county have been subsidizing the roughly $900,000 annual budget to the tune of over $250,000, with other sources coming from contracts to provide services to the ambulance district and for all Worth County emergency services.
Additionally, McDanel says the board briefly looked into a mobile device fee, which the state caps at $1 a month per device, but adds it likely wouldn't generate the necessary revenue.
"That's placed on user devices throughout Nodaway County to fund joint 911 and it's up to $1," he said. "Unfortunately, while that provides some revenue, it won't necessarily make up the subsidies that are being provided by the city of Maryville and Nodaway County."
While the eventual goal would be to put a proposal before voters, McDanel emphasized that discussions are still early and the oversight board has made no formal decisions.
"No determination has been made or even a determination to even place it on the ballot," McDanel explained. "It's important to note that this is just an analysis between the city of Maryville and Nodaway County to just look at these funding options and discuss which ones possibly make sense."
The board is expected to resume discussions in more detail at its next quarterly meeting in the spring.