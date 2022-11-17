(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Wednesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shortly before 5:10 p.m. two miles south of Wilcox, a 2019 Kenworth, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Sullenger of Skidmore, traveling southbound on Galaxy Road and a 2014 Ford, driven by 60-year-old Annette Mullins of Skidmore, driving westbound on 240th Street entered the intersection of the two roads at the same time and collided. Authorities say Sullenger's vehicle came to rest south of the intersection on its wheels while Mullins vehicle stopped on its wheels in a pasture off the south side of the roadway.
Mullins was taken by Nodaway County EMS to the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for moderate injuries. The Patrol says Sullenger was uninjured in the accident and both individuals were wearing seatbelts.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the Patrol at the scene.