(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by 85-year-old Charles Hamilton of Barnard, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 around 9:37 a.m. approximately five miles south of Maryville near 308th Street. Authorities say the vehicle then traveled off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and came to rest off the east side of the road facing northeast.
Hamilton was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville for moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Department and Maryville DPS assisted at the scene.