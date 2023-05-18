Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.