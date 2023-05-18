(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 just south of 395th Street or 15 miles south of Maryville around 7:40 p.m. Authorities say a 1992 Lexus SC300, driven by 22-year-old Elisea Downs of Maryville, was northbound on Highway 71 when it's front left tire deflated causing the vehicle to skid. The patrol says the vehicle then crossed into the passing lane of northbound Highway 71, traveled off the west side of the road, struck a bridge structure, and returned to the roadway before coming to rest on its wheels in the passing lane of northbound Highway 71 facing northeast.
Downs and a 20-year-old passenger, Mason Bammer of Maryville, were taken by private vehicle to the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.