(Maryville) -- Two people were hurt in an two-vehicle accident near Maryville Saturday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 just over five miles south of Maryville shortly after 6:25 a.m. Authorities say a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 20-year-old Sage Scanlan of Bolckow, was traveling northbound when it struck the rear of a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 72-year-old Galen Gregory of Guilford. The patrol says the Blazer then traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and striking a sign. Authorities says the Blazer came to rest on its wheels off of the east side of the road facing south, while the Wrangler came to a controlled stop on the shoulder.
The patrol says both Gregory and a female occupant in his vehicle, 66-year-old Marsha Gregory of Guilford, were taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for minor injuries.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Maryville Department of Public Safety assisted the patrol at the scene.