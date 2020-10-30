(Ravenport) -- A two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County sent two people to the hospital early Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route O one-and-a-half miles east of Ravenwood shortly before 6:30 a.m. Authorities say a westbound 2005 F-150 pickup driven by 28-year-old Dameon Sweat of Albany entered the eastbound lane and struck the front of a 2018 Nissan Versa driven by 20-year-old Mary-Brooke Steinbach, also of Albany. Sweat's vehicle came to rest on the north side of the road facing east, while the Steinbach vehicle came to rest on the south side of the road facing west.
Sweat was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville, while Steinbach was transported by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Ravenwood Fire Department assisted the patrol at the accident scene.