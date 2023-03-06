(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Friday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 roughly a half-mile northeast of Maryville around 6:50 p.m. Authorities say a 2010 Cadillac SRX, driven by 56-year-old Benjamin Farrell of Maryville, was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when a 2010 Ford Focus, driven by 21-year-old Maryann Johnson of Liberty, pulled into the vehicle's path at the intersection of Business 71 and Highway 71. The patrol says the front of the Cadillac struck the driver's side of the Ford, which came to rest southeast of the intersection on its wheels facing southeast. Meanwhile, authorities say the Cadillac came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 71 on its wheels facing northeast.
Johnson, and a female occupant in Farrell's vehicle, 54-year-old Beverly Farrell of Maryville, were taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Maryville Police Department assisted the patrol at the scene.