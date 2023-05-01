(Maryville) -- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County over the weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Liberty Road roughly six miles east of Maryville around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 20-year-old Chase Atkins of Ravenwood, was eastbound on Highway 136 when it travelled into the westbound lane and collided with the front end of a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 64-year-old John Luke of Maryville. The Patrol says the Pontiac came to rest south of the roadway facing east while the Chevrolet came to rest north of the road facing east.
Atkins was taken by Air Evac to the Kansas University Medical Center for serious injuries, while Luke and his passenger -- 60-year-old Toyka Rosier of Stanberry -- were taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for moderate injuries.
The Maryville Police Department and Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.