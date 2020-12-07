(Maryville) -- Seven people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Nodaway County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at 250th Street, less than a mile north of Maryville, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Authorities say all three vehicles involved were northbound when a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 68-year-old Mary Metcalf of Maryville stopped and attempted to make a left turn. A vehicle stopped behind Metcalf's SUV--a 2009 Ford Journey driven by 39-year-old Angela Meese of Bedford--was rear-ended by a 2013 Ford Escape driven by 19-year-old Juliane Cruz of College Springs. Meese's vehicle then rear-ended the Metcalf vehicle. Cruz's and Metcalf's vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of northbound 71, while Meese's vehicle rested in the southbound lane, blocking traffic.
All three drivers were taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville. Also transported to the hospital were four passengers in Meese's vehicle--two juveniles and two adults. The adults are identified as 20-year-old Aniah Meese and 60-year-old Anne Dunlap, both of Bedford.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Maryville Public Safety and the Maryville Fire Department assisted the patrol at the accident scene.