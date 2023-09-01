(Conception) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Nodaway County Thursday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway J roughly three miles southeast of Conception shortly before 8 p.m. Authorities say a 2023 Polaris, driven by 24-year-old Caden Farnan of Stanberry, was northbound on Highway J and slowed to turn into a private drive when it was struck from behind by a 2021 Can-Am, driven by 44-year-old Geoffroy Kemlin of Solesmes, France. Authorities say the Can-Am overturned ejecting the driver, who the patrol adds was not using a safety device at the time of the accident.
Kemlin was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.