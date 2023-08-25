(Clearmont) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Nodaway County Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 south of 2nd Street in Clearmont shortly before 10:15 a.m. Authorities say a 1999 Ford F-350, driven by 77-year-old Judith Blay of Villisca, was northbound on Highway 71 when it attempted to make a left turn and turned into the path of a southbound 2012 GMC Terrain, driven by 51-year-old Frances Baughman of Braddyville. The patrol says the GMC struck the rear passenger side of the Ford, which came to rest of the west side of the road in a private parking lot on its wheels. Meanwhile, the GMC traveled off the east side of the roadway and came to rest on its wheels facing south.
Baughman was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Clarinda Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.