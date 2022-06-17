(Bolckow) -- A Cameron man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at 400 Street, approximately 3 miles northwest of Bolckow. Authorities say a 2015 Volvo driven by 43-year-old Correy Miller was northbound on 71 when it exited the east side of the roadway and struck a sign. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to rest on the passenger side off the east side of the highway.
Miller was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.