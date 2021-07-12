(Guilford) -- A Barnard woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-car crash in Nodaway County Sunday Night, one mile east of Guilford.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by 19-year-old Stephanie O'Brien of Barnard was traveling westbound on Route M near the intersection and Mint Road when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway. The Ranger then came back across the roadway crossing the center line causing the driver to overcorrect. Authorities say the vehicle went off the northside of the roadway striking a fence, and coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest in a ditch.
O'Brien was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph via Nodaway County EMS. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol on the scene.