(Maryville) -- The Nodaway County Fair is underway in Maryville with the livestock show kicking things off Tuesday morning.
Jackie Carlson, Nodaway County Livestock Board chairman, said the livestock show is loaded up for opening day.
“8-to-8:30 is our goat check-in with our show starting at 9, and then we have our ham and bacon show at noon,” Carlson said. “Our beef and dairy check in at 3:30 with our show starting at 5.”
Other livestock shows throughout the week include the swine show at 9:00 a.m. and sheep show at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday with the poultry and rabbit shows a 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Carlson said one of the newest additions to the fair has also become a fan favorite.
“The ham and bacon show is our newest addition to the fair a couple of years ago,” Carlson said. “This will be the first year for bacon, but we started hams a couple of years ago and it has been a fun process to watch take off.”
Carlson said the kids partake in a nearly six-month process to prepare the hams for the show.
2020 was a strange year in general for county fairs, but Carlson said they had to shut down nearly everything for Nodaway County in response to COVID-19.
“We actually did have our livestock show last year, and it was the only thing that took place with the fair last year,” Carlson said. “It was a very abnormal version of our livestock show, but we did have it. So being able to return to some sense of normalcy this year has been a relief.”
The Nodaway County Fair will continue its festivities all the way through Saturday. The fairgrounds are located at the Nodaway County Community Building to the west of Maryville.