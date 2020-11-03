Nodaway County Election Results
|President/Vice President
|Votes
|Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
|6855
|Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
|2849
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen
|131
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker
|25
|Don Blankenship/William Alan Mohr
|14
|Governor
|Mike Parson
|6891
|Nicole Galloway
|2756
|Rik Combs
|145
|Jerome Howard Bauer
|40
|Lieutenant Governor
|Mike Kehoe
|6847
|Alissia Canady
|2554
|Bill Slantz
|151
|Kelley Dragoo
|93
|Secretary of State
|John R. (Jay) Ashcroft
|7310
|Yinka Faleti
|2130
|Carl Herman Freese
|153
|Paul Lehmann
|70
|Paul Venable
|27
|State Treasurer
|Scott Fitzpatrick
|6947
|Vicki Lorenz Englund
|2421
|Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff
|200
|Joseph Civettini
|47
|Attorney General
|Eric Schmitt
|6942
|Rich Finneran
|2389
|Kevin C. Babcock
|261
|United States Representative - District 6
|Sam Graves
|7235
|Gena L. Ross
|2370
|Jim Higgins
|170
|State Representative - District 1
|Allen Andrews
|8986
|North District Commissioner
|Chris Burns
|3676
|Write-In
|47
|South District Commissioner
|Scott A. Walk
|3128
|Robert D. Lager
|2465
|Sheriff
|Randy Strong
|7155
|Darren White
|2618
|Assessor
|Rex L. Wallace
|8777
|Collector-Treasurer
|Marilyn K. Jenkins
|8745
|Write-In
|100
|Public Administrator
|Dee O'Riley
|5772
|Diane Thomsen
|3828
|Coroner
|Vincent Shelby
|9110
|Write-In
|49
|Surveyor
|Adam Teale
|9020
|Write-In
|52
|Judicial Retention - Patricia Breckenridge
|Yes
|6952
|No
|1947
|Judicial Retention - Tom Chapman
|Yes
|6912
|No
|1960
|Constitutional Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|4670
|No
|4817
|Constitutional Amendment No. 3
|Yes
|5998
|No
|3589