Nodaway County Election Results

President/Vice President Votes
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 6855
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 2849
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 131
Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker 25
Don Blankenship/William Alan Mohr 14
Governor
Mike Parson 6891
Nicole Galloway 2756
Rik Combs 145
Jerome Howard Bauer 40
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Kehoe 6847
Alissia Canady 2554
Bill Slantz 151
Kelley Dragoo 93
Secretary of State
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft 7310
Yinka Faleti 2130
Carl Herman Freese 153
Paul Lehmann 70
Paul Venable 27
State Treasurer
Scott Fitzpatrick 6947
Vicki Lorenz Englund 2421
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff 200
Joseph Civettini 47
Attorney General
Eric Schmitt 6942
Rich Finneran 2389
Kevin C. Babcock 261
United States Representative - District 6
Sam Graves 7235
Gena L. Ross 2370
Jim Higgins 170
State Representative - District 1
Allen Andrews 8986
North District Commissioner
Chris Burns 3676
Write-In 47
South District Commissioner
Scott A. Walk 3128
Robert D. Lager 2465
Sheriff
Randy Strong 7155
Darren White 2618
Assessor
Rex L. Wallace 8777
Collector-Treasurer
Marilyn K. Jenkins 8745
Write-In 100
Public Administrator
Dee O'Riley 5772
Diane Thomsen 3828
Coroner
Vincent Shelby 9110
Write-In 49
Surveyor
Adam Teale 9020
Write-In 52
Judicial Retention - Patricia Breckenridge
Yes 6952
No 1947
Judicial Retention - Tom Chapman
Yes 6912
No 1960
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Yes 4670
No 4817
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Yes 5998
No 3589

