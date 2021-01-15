(Maryville) -- No injuries were reported following a fire at the Nodaway County Jail in Maryville.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says jail staff reported a fire originating in a men's jail cell shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. Personnel from multiple departments responded to evacuate inmates and Maryville Fire was able to extinguish the fire. The origin of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri Fire Marshal's Office.
Due to fire, smoke and water damage at the jail, inmates have been moved and will be temporarily housed in the Andrew and Buchanan County Jails.