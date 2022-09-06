(Conception Junction) -- A northwest Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1998 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Lane Reidlinger of Conception Junction was westbound on Route T near U.S. Highway 136 at the city limits of Conception Junction around 5 a.m. Authorities say the motorcycle then lost control causing Reidlinger to be ejected from the vehicle -- which came to rest in the eastbound lane of Route T.
Reidlinger was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville by Nodaway County EMS for serious injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the Patrol at the scene.