(Hopkins) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route JJ east of Galaxy Road or roughly five miles west of Hopkins shortly before 6 a.m. Authorities say a 2017 Harley Davidson, driven by 25-year-old PJ Porter, was eastbound on Route JJ when a dear entered the roadway from the south. The patrol says the motorcycle slowed to avoid the deer, but still struck the animal in the eastbound lane causing Porter to be ejected from the vehicle. The motorcycle came to rest on its right side south of Route JJ facing east.
Authorities say Porter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Nodaway County EMS assisted the patrol at the scene.