(Arkoe) -- Two people were injured when their vehicle crashed while attempting to escape law enforcement late Sunday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on 330th Street near the intersection with U.S. Highway 71 two-and-a-half miles west of Arkoe. Authorities say a 2010 Nissan Versa driven by 19-year-old Justin Aiton of Oak Grove, Missouri was fleeing law enforcement when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a MoDOT sign. The vehicle then fled the scene following the impact and continued southbound on 71. After driving into the median, the car then headed northbound on 71 before coming to a controlled stop in the northbound lane on its wheels facing north.
Aiton and a passenger, 18-year-old Lillian Beverly of Oak Grove, were taken via Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries. Aiton was later charged with resisting arrest, DWI-drugs, exceeding the posted speed limit by 25 mph or more, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway involving a motor vehicle crash. He was later released from the Nodaway County Jail.