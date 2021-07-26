(Maryville) -- Like much of Missouri, Nodaway County has seen a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks.
Nodaway County public health administrator Tom Patterson, speaking on the KMA Morning Line Program, said while it is still in the single digits for daily cases, he says there was a stretch of time recently where the county was seeing little to no new daily cases.
"Recently we've had an uptick in case numbers where we're seeing seven, eight, nine cases on some days so still in the single digits," Patterson said. "There for a couple of months we were seeing days with no cases and one or two, so like much of Missouri we've seen an uptick in our cases."
Also like most of Missouri, Patterson says the Delta variant has likely worked its way into Nodaway County as well. On top of being more transmittable, Patterson says one of the bigger concerns with the variant is the possibility of having what he calls "breakthrough cases."
"In this case more transmittable and more resistant to treatment," Patterson said. "So what you're seeing with the variant and especially with the Delta variant is that we'll see breakthrough cases which are re-infections."
Patterson added while the vaccines are effective against the variants, out of a group of 100 people, you can expect a handful to still get infected with COVID-19, which he says is common among many vaccines used against several viruses.
As of last week, Nodaway County sat around 39 percent of the population initiating the vaccine process with 36 percent having completed the process. Patterson says while these are perhaps not the most inspiring numbers, the adult vaccine rate likely is much higher.
"Something to remember about vaccine rates that you don't hear a lot about in conversation is that those are based on total population figures and the vaccines are not available to the total population," Patterson said. "I would guess our adult rate is somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 percent."
Patterson says he does hope to see an uptick in demand for the vaccine moving into late summer and into the fall. However, with the current decrease in demand, Patterson says the public health department and other vaccine providers have had to be particular with how they schedule doses with how quickly vaccine vials can go bad.
"The reason why you see that is that with the vaccines you try to do groups of five or 10 because of the nature of the vials they come in," Patterson said. "They're only good for about six hours or so after you use one the first time."
One piece of information for parents heading into the new school year that Patterson had was the newer variants have been leading to more cases among younger people, including teenagers and children. He does encourage parents who have children who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, which includes children ages 12 and up, to strongly consider getting them vaccinated.
Patterson says those in Nodaway County can likely find a place any day of the week where they could get vaccinated between the health department, the local hospital, pharmacies in the area, and Northwest Missouri State University for students, faculty, and staff. You can hear Patterson's full comments with this webstory on the Morning Line page on kmaland.com.