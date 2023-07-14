(Graham) -- Two people were injured in a rollover accident in Nodaway County Thursday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route Y roughly two miles southeast of Graham around 6:10 p.m. Authorities say a 2008 Sterling Trash Truck, driven by 33-year-old Cody Marriott of Maryville, was southbound on Route Y when it crossed the center line, began to skid, and partially ran off the west side of the road. The patrol says the truck then returned to the roadway, went back across the center line, and began to overturn before coming to rest in the roadway on its passenger side facing northwest.
Marriott, and a 28-year-old passenger, Enoch Ross of Burlington Junction, were taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.