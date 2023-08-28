(Wilcox) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Nodaway County early Sunday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at Wilcox around midnight. Authorities say a 2008 Lexus RX350, driven by 48-year-old Rhonda Wiederholt of Maryville, was southbound on Highway 71 when it traveled off the west side of the roadway. Authorities say the vehicle then struck an embankment, became airborne, struck the ground, and overturned before coming to rest on its passenger side facing north.
Wiederholt and a 13-year-old female juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.