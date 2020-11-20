(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on eastbound Missouri Route 46 west of Hawk Road, and 2 miles west of Maryville. Authorities say a westbound 2014 Dodge Charger driven by 18-year-old Kodenn Koester of Dubois, Nebraska crossed the center line and exited the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment and went airborne, then struck a culvert and overturned before coming to rest on the south side of the roadway facing northwest.
Koester and a passenger, 18-year-old Jenna Weidner of Omaha, were taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with serious injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Maryville Public Safety assisted the patrol at the scene.