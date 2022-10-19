(Quitman) -- A bridge replacement project in western Nodaway County is set to begin next month.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says contractors from Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc. will close and replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on County Route 46 south of Quitman beginning on November 2. During the closure, contractors will replace the bridge, update guardrails, and replace a box culvert near the bridge. Work is expected to be complete in early June 2023. Also during the closure, a signed detour will be in place for motorists on Route 113, U.S. Route 136, and U.S. Route 59.
The Missouri DOT says the 222-foot-long bridge is in poor condition with guardrails not meeting current standards and deteriorating timber abutments. According to the agency, the conditions limit speeds of heavy vehicles crossing the bridge to 15 miles per hour. The project is also included in Governor Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges program, expected to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.