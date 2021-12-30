(Maryville) -- After becoming a hot spot in November, COVID-19 cases in Nodaway County have fallen off slightly.
That's according to Nodaway County Public Health Administrator Tom Patterson, who says daily cases are still prominent averaging 15 new COVID cases a day, but have dropped significantly from a month ago. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Patterson says the 14-day positivity rate for Nodaway County sits at 15.6%, comparable to the Missouri rate of 16%. However, due to the need for further testing, Patterson says the county has yet to confirm the presence of the Omicron Variant. He says the county has submitted some tests of their own.
"Some of that does get submitted we do send tests in, especially when we were in the hot area when Omicron came out, we were sending some tests in for further testing," Patterson said. "We haven't had a confirmation of Omicron in our area, I know St. Joseph had it their wastewater testing. So, we're doing wastewater testing and we know it's here, we just haven't had a confirmation."
Patterson also noted 30 cases were confirmed Monday, coming out of the holiday weekend.
Currently, Patterson says the COVID-19 vaccination rate for his county sits just over 49%. However, on top of a steady demand for booster doses, with the recent news of the new variant, Patterson says there has been a slight uptick in the number of first and second doses given.
"I think there has been an uptick in the requests for the vaccines since the Omicron Variant news has developed," Patterson said. "Since the summer I've been saying here that we're getting vaccinated one at a time and if that's what it takes, that's okay as long as we're getting people vaccinated. Because that's the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization."
The Centers for Disease Control recently reduced the recommended isolation and quarantine days for those who test positive for COVID, or close contact, from 10 to five days. Patterson says this is likely due to the Omicron Variant's early information noting it at less severe.
"If this variant were to out compete Delta, which we felt like it would and the CDC felt that way too, it would be a different dynamic," Patterson said. "So it'll be interesting to see what happens there, so this is just one more step in that direction that points to the CDC obviously feeling like this new variant might be less severe."
Saturday, the CDC reported just over 58% of the COVID cases nationwide are the Omicron variant.
For those wishing to get vaccinated in Nodaway County, Patterson says the vaccine is available at the public health office and several hospitals, including Mosaic Life in St. Joseph, and pharmacies throughout the county. For more information on the COVID-19 situation, call the Nodaway County Public Health office at 660-562-2755. For more information on vaccine providers throughout the state of Missouri, contact your local public health office.
You can hear the full interview with Tom Patterson below.