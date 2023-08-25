(Burlington Junction) -- One person was injured in a rollover accident in Nodaway County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route KK north of 180th Street or four miles northwest of Burlington Junction around 9:40 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Peterbuilt tractor, driven by 65-year-old Raymond Morriss of Guilford, was northbound on Route KK at a slow rate of speed when the driver observed a deer and swerved to the right causing his trailer to travel off the roadway. The patrol says the trailer's load shifted causing it and the truck to overturn. Authorities say the vehicle came to rest on its passenger side off the east side of the roadway. The patrol says Morriss was not using a safety device at the time of the accident.
Morriss was taken by private vehicle to the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for moderate injuries.