(Maryville) -- Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong is used to fighting crime. Now, he's fighting a different foe--coronavirus.
Strong is quarantined after contracting COVID-19 late last week. The sheriff tells KMA News it all started early Friday morning, when he awoke earlier than usual, and didn't feel well.
"I normally get up about 5 o'clock in the morning," said Strong, "and, I became restless, and didn't feel real good. By the time I got up, and made myself a little bit of breakfast, it hadn't gone away. I noticed I had a little bit of a sore throat. I didn't feel well, and just felt fatigued. I said, 'I'm going to go in and get tested.'
"I went to Mosaic (Medical Center in Maryville)--where they're doing drive-through testing--as soon as they opened up. I didn't know it at that time, but they took my temperature. It had gone up to 104 degrees. So, it hit pretty hard, and pretty fast," he added.
Strong met with a nurse practitioner after testing positive for coronavirus. The sheriff was placed under quarantine at home until at least September 6th--pending a virtual doctor's appointment on Thursday. Strong says he's experienced the full range of symptoms associated with COVID-19.
"Most days, I ran a fever, so I had body aches," said Strong. "I would get intermittent headaches, nausea, and just a tremendous amount of fatigue. I didn't want to do anything but sleep--and then, you couldn't get really comfortable if you wanted to sleep."
Strong says Tuesday was the first day he didn't have a fever. Strong declined to speculate on how he contracted the virus. Other sheriff's department staff members have been tested.
"We have had several that have been tested since the pandemic hit," he said. "We had several people that have been in close contact with somebody that tested positive, so we quarantined them. But, we've had one other staff member that came down, and tested positive with it. He had it before I did. But, he is back at work now. He's gone through the quarantine, and everything. So, we've been fairly fortunate."
The sheriff lauds his staff for stepping up in his absence.
"I've got a good command staff," said Strong. "I've got a good set of deputies, a good jail staff. Overall, our administrative aids, they're good people. So, they'll take care of each other. I check in to see how things are going. It's going well. I know we want to keep it out of the jail. So far, we've been lucky that we have not had any inmates come down with it. So, I feel pretty good."
Based on his experience, Strong urges the public to take COVID-19 seriously, and take precautions.
"They need to take care of each other," he said, "and practice social distancing, good hand washing, and wearing a mask. While they may not be concerned about getting it, they always run the risk of passing it onto somebody else. And, that person might be an at-risk person to get it. They may have underlying health issues--especially respiratory issues, that this could really cause them a lot of problems."
While Strong's wife is also under quarantine, the sheriff says she has no symptoms.