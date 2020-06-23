(Maryville) -- The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Midwest Regional Dive Team have partnered together to purchase some equipment that could be critical in the event of a drowning incident.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. Strong says the desire for new equipment came out of necessity.
"We've had several tragic events in this area," Strong said. "The good folks at the Midwest Regional Dive Team has agreed to work with us and work on building a satellite water rescue team in our area. I'm really pleased where we are at."
One of the purchases made is sonar equipment. Strong says the Midwest Regional Dive Team was already in the process of collecting funds for the equipment when Nodaway County was able to help contribute.
"We were able to tap into some money in this area that's in a trust fund," Strong said. "We applied for that and it will be for use to everyone in the area."
Strong says the sonar equipment purchased should help search teams locate drowning victims quicker.
"We have a lot of water in Nodaway County," Strong said. "This is an area that's been lacking and I think we owe it to our public. I think this is something that's a long time coming. I'm glad to help and be a part of it."
The new equipment will be presented tomorrow at 10:15 on the north side of the Nodaway County Jail parking lot. The public is welcome.
Strong made his comments on Tuesday's KMA Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.