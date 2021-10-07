(College Springs) -- A College Springs man was booked on a Nodaway County warrant Wednesday.
The Page County Sheriff's Office reports 49-year-old Steven Dean Lundvall of College Springs was arrested on a Nodaway County Missouri Capias warrant for Failure to appear. Authorities say the warrant stems from original charges of DWI and Resisting or Interfering with Arrest for a Felony. The arrest comes after Deputies were called to 712 Iowa Avenue in College Springs for a family disturbance.
Lundvall was transported to the Page County Jail and held on no bond pending extradition hearings for transfer to Missouri.