Steven Dean Lundvall
(College Springs) -- A College Springs man was booked on a Nodaway County warrant Wednesday.

The Page County Sheriff's Office reports 49-year-old Steven Dean Lundvall of College Springs was arrested on a Nodaway County Missouri Capias warrant for Failure to appear. Authorities say the warrant stems from original charges of DWI and Resisting or Interfering with Arrest for a Felony. The arrest comes after Deputies were called to 712 Iowa Avenue in College Springs for a family disturbance.

Lundvall was transported to the Page County Jail and held on no bond pending extradition hearings for transfer to Missouri.

