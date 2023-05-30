(Guilford) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway M, a mile east of Guilford. Authorities say a 2010 Chevy Malibu driven by 51-year-old Rebecca Gile of Conception Junction was eastbound when the vehicle slowed down to make an abrupt turn to the right. The vehicle then skidded on a gravel driveway and struck an embankment.
Gile was taken via Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Nodaway County Ambulance assisted the patrol at the scene.