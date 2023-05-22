(Barnard) -- A Barnard man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Nodaway County late Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Impala Road west of Ideal Road, 5 miles northwest of Barnard. Authorities say a 1988 Yamaha TW200 motorcycle driven by 65-year-old Randy Jackson was southbound on a private gravel driveway when the cycle lost control on grass in the middle of the roadway, causing it to overturn.
Jackson was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and the Barnard Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.