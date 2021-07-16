Accident

(Maryville) -- A Maryville woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2014 Ford Focus driven by 18-year-old Erin Randle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 71 2 1/2 miles northwest of Maryville when it traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a bridge rail before coming to a controlled stop at a nearby gravel road. Randle was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.

