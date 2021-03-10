(Maryville) -- A Bethany man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route V at the intersection with Hawk Road 2 miles southwest of Maryville. Authorities say a 2007 Toyota driven by 28-year-old Christopher McCourt was eastbound on Route V when it failed to make a curve. The vehicle exited the north side of the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its passenger side.
McCourt refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Northwest Missouri State University Police assisted the patrol at the scene.