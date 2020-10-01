(Braddyville) -- A College Springs man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 northbound in Braddyville. A 2011 Toyota Sienna driven by 39-year-old Bryce J. Giesmann was pulling out of a private drive on the west side of 71 when it traveled across both lanes of traffic, and into a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on the driver's side facing northwest.
Giesmann was taken by Clarinda Ambulance to Clarinda Regional Health Center with minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Clarinda Police assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.