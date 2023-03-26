(Guilford) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Nodaway County Saturday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Route M roughly one mile west of Guilford shortly after 7:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2011 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 31-year-old Nicole Nichols of Guilford, was eastbound on Route M when it swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The patrol says the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road before the driver overcorrected causing the truck to overturn. Authorities say the vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east off the south side of the roadway.
Nichols was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville for minor injuries. Nodaway County EMS and the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.