(Hopkins) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Saturday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at the intersection of South 2nd Street and East Morehouse Street in Hopkins around 8:35 a.m. The patrol says a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by 38-year-old Sara Rowland, was traveling westbound on Morehouse Street. Meanwhile, a 2007 Dodge Caliber, driven by 42-year-old David McClure, traveling northbound on South 2nd Street, failed to yield at the uncontrolled intersection. The right front of McClure's vehicle struck the left front of Rowland's vehicle, and both came to a controlled stop in the intersection facing northwest.
Rowland and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville by Nodaway County Ambulance for minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.