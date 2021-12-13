(Wilcox) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County over the weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route FF 3 miles northeast of Wilcox early Friday morning. Authorities say a 1999 Chevy pickup driven by 19-year-old Jacob Flint of Burlington Junction was southbound when the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway, traveled up an embankment and overturned.
Flint and a passenger, 20-year-old Addison Barrow of Lincoln, were taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.